Mark Margolis, Actor Known For Breaking Bad, Passes Away At 83

Veteran actor Mark Margolis passed away on on Thursday, August 4. In a statement that his son issued, he mentioned that mark was hospitalised in New York after a short illness. He was 83.

Mark was known for his roles in the popular show Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. The official facebook page of Breaking Bad paid tribute to the actor and wrote, “We join millions of fans in mourning the passing of the immensely talented Mark Margolis, who - with his eyes, a bell, and very few words - turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television. He will be missed."

Mark’s Breaking Bad co-star Thomas Schnauz also paid tribute to the actor on social media and wrote, “Mark made me laugh every time we were together on set. My love to his family and many, many friends."

Peter Gould, one of the co-creators of Better Call Saul, also tweeted, “Absolutely devastated to hear that we’ve lost Mark Margolis" and then added, “Mark was brilliant, funny, a raconteur with a million stories. I miss him already."

In an earlier interview, Mark opened up about his Salamanca character from Breaking Bad and revealed that it was inspired by his mother-in-law. “We used to visit her, and she couldn’t speak. But she’d get excited when we came in the room, and the left side of her mouth would always do these contortions where the lips would push out, almost like she was chewing tobacco. So I kind of stole that from her," he had said as quoted by BBC.

Besides Breaking Bad, Mark featured in several other shows and films. In his career of five decades, Mark also faced challenges especially during his early days. “Truth to tell, six months after Scarface. I had to take a job with a real estate development friend for a few months just to get by," he had once.