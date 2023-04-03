Marlon Brando 99th Birth Anniversary: Most Iconic Dialogues of The Godfather Actor

MARLON BRANDO BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: One of the greatest American actors to have ever lived, Marlon Brando was born on April 3, 1924, in Omaha, US. This year marks the 99th birth anniversary of one of the most influential actors from Hollywood. He began his journey with theatre in the capable hands of American actress and teacher Stella Adler and noted theatre and film director Elia Kazan.

Brando went on to win the Oscar for Best Actor twice – On the Waterfront (1954), The Godfather (1972). Brando became renowned for his natural approach to characters. Brando’s roles in A Streetcar named Desire (1951), On the Waterfront, The Godfather and Apocalypse Now (1979) achieved cult status and it is his dialogues that became the most remembered and often quoted. Here, we look at some of the most iconic dialogues from his films.

Marlon Brando Birth Anniversary: Most Iconic Dialogues

“Now just remember what Huey Long said - that every man’s a king - and I’m the king around here, and you don’t forget it.” - A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) “You don’t understand. I coulda’ had class. I coulda’ been a contender. I could’ve been somebody instead of a bum, which is what I am. Let’s face it." - On the Waterfront (1954) “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.” - The Godfather (1972) “You will travel far…my little Kal-El. But we will never leave you. Even in the face of our deaths. The richness of our lives shall be yours. All that I have, all that I’ve learned, everything I feel, all this and more I…I bequeath you, my son. You will carry me inside you, all the days of your life. You will make my strength your own, see my life through your eyes, as your life will be seen through mine. The son becomes the father and the father the son. This is all I…all I can send you…Kal-El.” - Superman: The Movie (1978) “Have you ever considered any real freedoms? Freedoms from the opinion of others… even the opinions of yourself?” - Apocalypse Now (1979)

Read all the Latest Movies News here