'Marriage Is On The Cards': Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani Actress Vahbiz Dorabjee

Remember Panchi Dobriyal, Vahbiz Dorabjee from the popular vampire show, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani? Well, looks like the actress has moved on from her turbulent first marriage and is all set to give love and marriage a second chance. Vahbiz recently opened up about how “shattered" she was at one point in time after her marriage to co-star Vivian Dsena fell apart. She also said that marriage is “on the cards" for her.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed, “Just because something didn’t work out doesn’t mean I don’t deserve love. I’ll get married again and it’s on the cards." She further said that she needs to radiate positivity as that will attract all the right things at the right time. She added, “I’m going to give love a second chance because I deserve it."

In the same interview, Vahbiz confessed to the ordeal she went through. She said, “I was very shattered at one point, and had to rebuild myself from the ashes. I had to put my pieces back together." She credited her friends and family who helped her and her work which kept her occupied. During this time, she said that she became independent and earned her own money which boosted her confidence.

The 37-year-old actress and Vivian Dsena met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and fell in love. The duo got married in 2013. However, due to differences between them, they filed for a divorce in 2017. Vivian got married to Nouran Aly, an Egyptian journalist, and the couple have a daughter named Layan Vivian Dsena. Reportedly, he converted to Islam. On the other hand, after a roller-coaster of emotions and struggles, Vahbiz Dorabjee is focusing on her career now.

She said in the interview that she is looking for roles that meet her expectations. Currently, she is finding it a tad bit challenging as she is being offered to play the role of the hero’s mother, which she finds unfair. She added that half of the heroes are her friends and are of the same age as hers. She wants the industry to come up with more mature roles, she remarked.