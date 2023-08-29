Martial Arts In Saree? Well, There's Nothing Adah Sharma Can't Do

Adah Sharma who is being showered with applause these days for her performance in The Kerala Story is making headlines for many reasons. She has become the talk of the town for buying the former residence of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput which is located at the Mont Blanc Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. Amidst this, another video of the actress is making rounds on the Internet. It displays her flaunting her skills as she indulges herself in practising Silambam (an Indian martial arts form) on a beach. Interestingly, Adah is performing the stunts in a saree and also has a few ‘bodyguards’ around her.

Sharing the intriguing video on her Instagram handle as she performs Silambam on a beach, Adah wrote, “Not without my Bodyguards. Watch till the end. DO NOT DISTURB board lagaane ki zaroorat nahi hai…miliye mere naye doston se । main bodyguard head is a mummy of 4 making sure Meditation ke beech mein koi tang karne nahi aae."

Looking stunning in a printed yellow saree tied in the traditional Maharashtrian way, Adah Sharma looks fierce as she performs the stunts. Her pallu coming across the back and pinned in the waistline makes her look effortlessly beautiful. The video shows her on a beach surrounded by the dogs. She refers to these dogs as her bodyguards.

The heartwarming video came as a surprise for her fans who found the clip beautiful and inspiring. A user wrote, “It’s always so cool to watch you perform Silambam! I began learning and I really want to get back to it seeing your videos." Another one said, “The peace in this video is contagious." One of the fans quipped, “OMG you have so tight security."

Adah is basking in the success of The Kerala Story and she has signed numerous projects afterwards. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source said, “Adah has signed multiple projects after The Kerala Story with various biggies. The film and her performance are being appreciated (and it) have really worked for her. Also being followed up by Commando (web series) which has her doing some excellent action and in a completely different space shows her versatility. She will be seen in a romantic drama soon."