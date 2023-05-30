Martin: Dhruva Sarja's New Dialogue Creates Massive Buzz Among Fans

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja will be gracing the silver screens for his upcoming action thriller Martin, helmed by AP Arjun. Ahead of Martin’s release this year, a new dialogue from the movie has gone viral on the internet. Dhruva Sarja, who will be essaying the role of Anna Martin, on-screen can be heard saying, “It’s not a joke who is Martin". Narrator Niranjan Deshpande also repeated the dialogue upon the audience’s demand. Dhruva Sarja has attracted a lot of attention with this new dialogue from the movie.

Speaking of Martin, the major part of the film’s shooting is reportedly complete. The director is presently occupied with the VFX work of the film, expected to be a visual spectacle. The bike-chasing scenes from the movie have already been unveiled to the masses. Movie enthusiasts are waiting with bated breath for Martin’s release to watch the high-octane action unfold before their eyes. Reports claim that the film’s release got pushed because of a grand climax sequence.

Martin’s story has been written by Arjun Sarja, while Ravi Basrur has scored the soundtrack for the movie. The cinematography has been conducted by Satya Hegde, whereas KM Prakash is leading the editing team.

Dhruva Sarja’s lineup

Along with Martin, Dhruva Sarja has also been roped in for filmmaker Prem’s upcoming mass entertainer, KD – The Devil. Set in the backdrop of 1970s Bangalore, the film is believed to be a cinematic adaptation of a real-life incident. The film also stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, while actress Shilpa Shetty is making her comeback to Sandalwood with the role of Satyavati in the film. KD – The Devil will be a pan-Indian release, ready to entertain the audience in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi languages.