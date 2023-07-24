Masaan Turns 8: Vicky Kaushal Celebrates His Journey With Throwback Gold

Vicky Kaushal has completed 8 years in Bollywood. The actor made his debut in 2015 with Masaan. Vicky Kaushal made a striking impact that continues to resonate with audiences to this day. To celebrate the milestone that marked the beginning of his extraordinary journey in the entertainment world, the actor took a trip down memory lane. He shared a heartfelt snapshot from his debut film. Alongside, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “8 years” and added a red balloon emoji. Released in 2015, Masaan was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also starred Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra among others.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post:

Vicky Kaushal portrayed the character of Deepak Chaudhary, a young and ambitious boy hailing from the Dom community in Varanasi. The film depicted the intersecting lives of different characters, and their struggles with love, life, and societal norms. Vicky’s portrayal of Deepak, a diligent young man who grapples with personal and social challenges, was hailed for its sincerity and depth.

For the unversed, Masaan received critical acclaim at prestigious film festivals, including the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the FIPRESCI Prize. The movie touched hearts with its poignant storytelling, shedding light on social taboos and the resilience of the human spirit. Vicky’s compelling performance left an indelible impression on both critics and audiences, marking the beginning of his meteoric rise in Bollywood.

Following his stellar debut, Vicky Kaushal delivered one hit after another, showcasing his remarkable acting prowess. The 2015 film Zubaan allowed him to display his versatility as an actor. He portrayed a singer who suffered from a stuttering problem. Next, Vicky played a supporting actor in the critically acclaimed biopic Sanju, based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role.

So far, Vicky Kaushal was recognised for his acting prowess but his role as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) catapulted him to superstardom. The film, based on the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in 2016, was a massive commercial success. Vicky’s powerful performance earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

The actor continued to enthral audiences with his stellar performances in films like Raazi and Sardar Udham Singh. Each character he portrayed was brought to life with conviction and dedication, garnering widespread acclaim and love from fans.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, alongside Sara Ali Khan.