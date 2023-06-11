Masaba's Ex Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's Mehendi Ceremony Attended By Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan

Film producer and Masaba Gupta’s ex-husband Madhu Mantena is all set to tie the sacred knot with his lady love Ira Trivedi today. The duo have already flagged off their pre-wedding festivities. Earlier last evening, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao along with wife Patralekhaa and many other celebs were seen arriving for the mehendi ceremony. The event was an intimate and a grand affair with many BTown celebs marking their attendance.

The paparazzi captured Hrithik Roshan arriving in style. He looked all things elegant in a white kurta paired with a maroon waistcoat. Aamir Khan, on the other hand, kept it casual in an olive green shirt teamed with denim jeans. Rajkummar Rao looked dapper along with his wife, as they twinned in grey ethnic wear. Have a look :

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be-married couple looked stunning at their mehendi on Saturday evening. Ira wore a blush pink lehenga, while Madhu wore an off-white kurta.

The wedding is all set to take place at the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai, keeping the bride’s spiritual side in mind. The reception will be a star-studded affair, graced by friends and family members. Celebrities expected to attend included Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

A close friend of Madhu had earlier shared with ETimes, “They want a temple wedding and not the usual 5-star hotel venue, surrounded by all their close family and friends. Yes, it is going to be large wedding. Although Ira is a private person Madhu is naturally gregarious and known to have a large circle of friends. He wants to share this blissful moment of his life with all of them.” Post wedding the couple will be hosting a party on June 12.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi hail from diverse backgrounds. Madhu has made a name for himself as a producer in Bollywood, having worked on films like Ghajini, Ugly, and the critically acclaimed Queen starring Kangana Ranaut. His impressive filmography includes Lootera, Trapped, AK vs AK, Masaan, Dev D, Bombay Velvet, and many others.

Ira Trivedi has made a name for herself as a writer and columnist. Her work delves into subjects including healthcare, yoga, and sexuality. One of her notable books that garnered attention was India in Love: Marriage and Sexuality in the 21st Century. That apart, she has authored other popular books exploring the themes of love and sex, such as There’s No Love On Wall Street and The Great Indian Love Story.

Madhu Mantena was earlier married to actress Neena Gupta’s daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta. The duo tied the knot in 2015. However, they announced their separation in 2018 and officially divorced in 2019. After the separation, Masaba had set the record straight about rumours of infidelity that were rife. She had tweeted, “Going to address this because of the infidelity bit attached. Or maybe I will address more as it comes, given that I won’t tolerate a single thing being said about Madhu’s character. Not true.” Masaba is now married to actor Satyadeep Mishra.