Masaba Gupta Opens Up On Divorce, Reveals Mom Neena Gupta Labelled Herself 'A Bad Mother' For It

Fashion designer turned actress Masaba Gupta has often publicly spoken about her life, especially her relationship with her mother Neena Gupta and her divorce from producer Madhu Mantena. In interviews for her Netflix show Masaba Masaba, the designer has often laid bare details about her life. In a recent interview, she said that Neena blamed herself for Masaba’s divorce as she had not allowed them to live together and said that they should get married if they wanted to cohabitate.

Talking to Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India, Masaba shared that Neena had told her, “She was like isne to chalu kia aur khatam bhi hogaya, 2 saal huye hain, kuch time nahi bitaya (She was like it started and ended too soon, they had not spent much time together). I wanted to live-in with my ex-husband before getting married. She said no. She said, ‘I have made this mistake and you are not going to make this mistake. If you are sure about it, just get married.’ She literally packed my things and sent me over the day the court marriage was done. Get out. She said when people are not married, they have the option to leave very easily."

“She was very, very conservative in that phase of my life. She didn’t want me to go through what she went through. She said, ‘I think it’s my mistake and I should have let you do what you were doing, live together and you would have figured things out.’ She said, ‘I should have nudged you a bit and focused a little bit. I am a bad mother’ and went into that dramatic part of an actress’ mother’s life," Masaba added.

Masaba said that she only got married to Madhu because everyone else around her was getting married and she didn’t want to be left behind.

Earlier in January this year, Masaba married actor Satyadeep Mishra in a simple, pastel-themed wedding ceremony. Her father, cricketer Vivian Richards had also flown to India for the ceremony.