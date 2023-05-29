Massive Fire On Sets Of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu, No Injuries

A major fire has been reported from the sets of Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu on Sunday night in Hyderabad, as per reports there are no casualties or injuries. As per the reports, the incident took place on the extravagant sets at Beerampet, Dundigul. When the fire broke out, the set was empty and no one was present. A passerby who noticed the fire informed the fire department whose staff immediately reached the spot to douse the flames.

A major portion of the set has reportedly been up in flames, causing the team a huge loss. Further information is still awaited. It is also said that the film’s set was earlier damaged and washed away due to floods and was repaired at a huge cost.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is Pawan Kalyan’s first pan-India film and the first periodic entertainer. The Krish Jagarlamudi directorial features Nidhi Agerwal as the female lead and Bobby Deol in a crucial role. The film is produced on a massive scale by AM Ratnam under the banner of Mega Surya Production. Earlier, it was reported that Pawan Kalyan will be singing a song for the film.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is said to boast of a gripping premise and will offer a riveting visual experience to the audience. The film’s shooting was expected to continue until June and was said to hit the cinemas during this Dussehra in October. However, with the recent incident, the shoot may get delayed.

Pawan Kalyan reportedly wants to complete all his projects by November so that he can focus on the upcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh next year.

Along with Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh, OG and PKSDT in the pipeline. According to trade analysts, Hari Hara Veera Mallu as well as Ustaad Bhagat Singh will do great business at the box office.