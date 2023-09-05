Massive Rs 80 Crore Set Erected For Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Devil: The British Secret Agent

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry. He has had an illustrious career and enjoys a massive fan following in South India. He is known for action-packed roles and has impressed the audience through his performances throughout his career. Apart from acting, he is also a popular producer and has backed some of the biggest projects in the Telugu film industry. The actor is all set to star in a highly anticipated film titled Devil: The British Secret Agent.

The film is directed by Naveen Medaram, and there’s a lot of hype for the film among the audience. There has been a recent update about the film. According to reports, the film has been made on massive sets, and makers are gearing up for an action-packed release.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will be next seen in Devil: The British Secret Agent. Reportedly, the film is based on the story of a secret agent during the time of British rule in India. Kalyan Ram will be seen playing the lead role of a spy in the project.

As per the latest reports, it has been found that a massive set resembling the 1940s era has been built for the film. It has also been found that the total cost of the set is around Rs 80 crore. The art director of the film has revealed that it was a bit difficult for him to create sets from the pre-independence era, especially during the present time. He also thanked the producer of the film for providing all the support.

According to reports, the material needed for the sets has been brought from neighbouring states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Rajasthan. The massive set includes the recreation of the Andhra Club of 1940, vintage cars, vintage bikes, around 500 books with British cover designs, a 1940s cargo ship, a 36-foot-high lighthouse, and more.

Devil: The British Secret Agent stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit theatres on November 24, 2023. Recently, the makers also revealed that the film will also be released in Hindi.