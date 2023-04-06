Mathew Thomas-Naslen Starrer Neymar’s Teaser Promises A PAW-Some Comedy Drama

Director Sudhi Maddison is finally making his debut as a director after co-directing the hit film Operation Java, which received applause from the audience. His new film is titled Neymar, which revolves around the fun-filled antics of a dog. The teaser of this film was unveiled by V Cinemas International on April 3. The teaser shows a man asking Mathew Thomas and Naslen K Gafoor’s characters that he will introduce them to someone since they are Brazil’s fans.

Both were happy when the man said that he was going to introduce them to Neymar. The duo were under the impression that they would get the chance to meet the popular football player from Brazil. The moment this man calls out the name of Neymar, a dog appears chasing a hen.

Social media users were left in splits when they saw the dog named Neymar holding a rose flower in mouth and also wearing shades. Mathew Thomas and Naslen K Gafoor’s characters are shown to become great friends with Neymar, who performs every activity with ease.

Cine buffs are eagerly looking forward to this movie based on an unique concept and wished that it will reach out to many people. The work of Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skariah, screenplay and dialogue writers of Neymar respectively is the highlight of this film. Users loved how both have curated a film around a hilarious concept. Shaan Rahman’s background score also matches the fun vibe of Neymar. Others also appreciated how filmmakers are curating more films around dogs like 777 Charlie. The release date of Neymar is yet to be disclosed by the producer Padma Uday. Padma was also the producer of Sudhi’s previous film Operation Java.

Sudhi is every bit excited for his debut and has left no stone unturned for its promotion. Have a look at this hilarious meme shared by him on Instagram. It shows one of the actor’s faces photoshopped and replaced by that of the dog Neymar. He is standing with a sword and many bodyguards around him.

This meme would surely match the plotline of Neymar, where the dog is shown doing the most complex tasks with ease.

