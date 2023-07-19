CHANGE LANGUAGE
Matt Damon Spills How He Landed His Role In Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer; Deets
1-MIN READ

Matt Damon Spills How He Landed His Role In Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer; Deets

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 20:36 IST

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

Matt Damon plays General Leslie Groves, who played a pivotal role in the Manhattan Project.

Matt Damon disclosed that, apart from one exception, he had pledged to his wife, Luciana, to step away from Hollywood.

Actor Matt Damon, during a panel discussion with Entertainment Weekly, unveiled behind-the-scenes incidents that paved the way for his role in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, Oppenheimer. Damon revealed that he had made a commitment to his wife, Luciana, to take a break from Hollywood, except for one exception - accepting a role if it was offered by ace filmmaker Nolan.

In a recent interview, Matt Damon spoke of the story behind how he landed his role in Oppenheimer. After pledging to his wife that he’d take a break from acting unless Christopher Nolan approached him, fate intervened when Nolan himself called and offered him the part. He revealed that he negotiated this exception during couples therapy. Nolan, known for keeping his projects under wraps, confirmed Damon’s unexpected call and described it as a fun approach to things during the panel discussion.

Even before its theatrical release, Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, has already sold over 2 lakh tickets in India, generating immense global excitement. Matt Damon portrays the character of Gen. Groves, a key figure in the Manhattan Project, the clandestine program behind the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II. In a conversation with Fox News Digital, Matt Damon shared his research process, finding the project and his character’s dynamics exciting. He described Gen. Groves as a brilliant yet unpopular man, as constant friction arose between the military and scientists involved in the project.

Oppenheimer brings forward the nerve-wracking paradox of a physicist who tries to save the world by risking the development of a catastrophic weapon. The movie stars Cillian Murphy in the titular role, with Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, and Matt Damon joining the ensemble cast. Dubbed “father of the atomic bomb", Julius Robert Oppenheimer was a physicist whose extensive research led to the development of the first nuclear bomb ever known to humanity.

first published:July 19, 2023, 20:36 IST
last updated:July 19, 2023, 20:36 IST