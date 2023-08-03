Maude Apatow Mourns Euphoria Co-Star Angus Cloud's Death: 'I Will Love You Forever'

The sudden death of Angus Cloud, 25, has sent shockwaves of sadness through his family, friends, and devoted fans. As news of his untimely death emerged, it left those who knew him deeply affected and grieving. His Euphoria costar Maude Apatow expressed grief in a moving Instagram post. The 25-year-old actress posted a series of photos featuring Angus and their time on the sets of HBO’s Euphoria.

Maude Apatow shared that she used to be excited every time she saw they were scheduled to work together, knowing it would be a day filled with laughter. She described him as the sweetest person who had a remarkable ability to make everyone around him happy. “Angus was the funniest person ever. I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard. He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken," she wrote.

Her caption further read: “Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever."

The two actors shared the screen in seasons 1 and 2 of the highly talked about high school drama Euphoria. While Angus portrayed the role of the kind-hearted drug dealer Fezco, Apatow played his love interest, Lexi Howard.

Since his passing, many of the co-stars and people involved in the series Euphoria have expressed their grief and shared memories of working with Cloud.

Zendaya, who plays Rue, the main lead in the show also remembered Cloud in a post. She described him as “the infinite beauty" and said she feels grateful to have known and worked with the charming actor.

Angus Cloud’s family confirmed his untimely demise in their California home on July 31. The statement read, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.” The cause of his death has not been confirmed yet.