'May Your Magic Continue To Thrive': Kushal Badrike's Special Birthday Post For Sanjay Jadhav

Filmmaker Sanjay Jadhav has carved a niche for himself in both Hindi and Marathi cinema with hit films like Duniyadari, Pyaar Vali Love Story, and Tu Hi Re. As he celebrated his 53rd birthday on July 18, Marathi actor Kushal Badrike showered him with wishes via a social media post. In the now-viral post, Kushal is seen striking a pose with Sanjay. The internet is buzzing with excitement and anticipation, as fans eagerly await Kushal’s significant role in Sanjay Jadhav’s upcoming film. The collaboration between these two is generating immense fervour among the audience.

While sharing the post, Kushal Badrike wrote, “Though our acquaintance is from way back, since Saade Maade Teen, it is difficult to pinpoint when our friendship began. On the set of Kumari Gangubai Non-Matric, I felt that you complimented me in every frame we appeared together in. I remember how we woke up at 5:30 AM to black coffee at the Ravarambha Hotel, or how I playfully became Sanju Dada on the sets of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, and you treat the whole world as your home. Dada, you have a special knack for making people feel like they belong. Your life’s journey has witnessed highs and lows, yet you remain the guiding ‘guru’ who always encourages us to fight through challenges. Every person you meet becomes a part of your ‘Pyar Wali Love Story,’ and your support has a significant role in everyone’s success."

Kushal further added, “On your birthday, may your charm win hearts like ‘Kalawati,’ and your magic continue to thrive at the box office like ‘Dhudhoos.’ People like you are timeless. Happy birthday Dada. Wishing you all the best and sending love from the bottom of my heart."

Kushal Badrike is best known for films like Ravrambha, Slambook, and Love Factor. He made his acting debut with Jatra: Hyalagaad Re Tyalagaad. Now, he is all set to star in the upcoming film Baap Manus.

Sanjay Jadhav continues to make headlines with his blockbuster movies like Tu Hi Re, Duniyadari, and Khaari Biskit. Presently, he is busy filming his much-awaited project in London. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Prarthana Behre, Kushal Badrike, and Abhinay Berde, who will be seen essaying pivotal roles.