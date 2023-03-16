Marathi child artist Myra Vaikul has become a household name in the entertainment industry after her popular show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath. The eight-year-old has won the hearts of many with her adorable stint in the show. She gracefully essays the role of Pari Yashwardhan Chaudhari, the on-screen daughter of the lead pair Prarthana Behere and Shreyas Talpade, in the daily soap. Myra’s Instagram account is managed by her mother Shweta Vaikul. Recently, she dropped a bunch of photos of Myra in a classical dance costume.

Myra looks adorable in the red and blue Bharatnatyam costume. She also donned traditional jewellery along with her attire. Myra can be seen striking different poses of dance positions and mudras. The caption of the post read: “Want To Know Where Myra Performed This?”

Her on-screen mother Prarthana reacted in the comments section and wrote, “Oooo chooo chweeet (so sweet).”

Fans flooded the comments section with their guesses. One of the users said, “Performed in school Annual function may be.” Another person added, “Zee marathi award.” A third user commented, “Her expressions are good, makeup, jewellery are excellent. Suits her, but she needs to learn a lot. Her mudras are totally wrong. Have a good guru who can make her perfect.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myra Vaikul (@_world_of_myra_official)

Some more photos were also added to her timeline, thereafter. Myra can be seen giving an apt expression. The caption of the post read, “Some more Glimpse, So Do Want To Watch This Vlog. Comment your Views.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myra Vaikul (@_world_of_myra_official)

Myra loves to dance. In a recent post, she can be seen dancing gracefully to the tunes of Baharla Ha Madhumas, which has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Myra looks cute in a blue dress with a golden Paithani print on it. She added a pearl choker to her look. Her expressions in the Instagram reels are flawless.

“Baharla Ha Madhumas (At Present Myra’s Favourite Song),” read the caption of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myra Vaikul (@_world_of_myra_official)

Myra also owns a YouTube channel named World of Myra and Family. Her mother Shweta Vaikul handles all her daughter’s social media accounts and often shares adorable photos and videos of Myra.

Read all the Latest Movies News here