MC Stan Fans Go Wild! Mob Manhandles Him, Block His Car Outside an Event; Video Goes Viral

MC Stan fans went out of control after they tried to catch a glimpse of the rapper. On Sunday night, the rapper was spotted out and about in Mumbai. He was attending an event with several other stars, including Kiku Sharda. In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, the Bigg Boss 16 winner was welcomed on stage with a massive roar. He interacted with fans. While fans were thrilled to see him, no one anticipated them to go wild after the event concluded.

In a video shared on Instagram, MC Stan was seen making his way out of the event when he was greeted by a mob. By the time he reached his car, the mob only grew further and soon, fans tried to hold his hand while he struggled to enter his car. Eventually, with some help, he managed to get into his ride. Fans even blocked his way, making it difficult for him to move. Watch the videos below:

Fans took to the comments section and criticised fans for their behaviour. “This (kind of) stampede can kill or injure people," a comment read. “Kya ho gya hai iss Desh ki janta ko," added another.

For the unversed, MC Stan is the stage name for Altaf Shaikh and he rose to fame with his performances with rappers such as Emiway Bantai and Raftaar. Some of his popular songs include Basti Ka Hasti, Insaniyat, Kal Hai Mera Show, etc. He participated in Bigg Boss 16 last year. Competiting against stars such as Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the Salman Khan hosted show. The win at the reality show only amplified his fame in India.