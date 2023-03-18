MC Stan Trends Big After Bigg Boss 16 Winner's Indore Show Cancelled Following Stage 'Hijack'

Rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is trending big on Twitter. Stan’s fans have come out in his support after his Indore show was recently cancelled. As reported by DNA India, some members of Bajrang Dal created a ruckus at the venue and ‘hijacked the stage’.

Why Was MC Stan’s Indore Show Cancelled?

Reportedly, MC Stan’s show in Madhya Pradesh city was cancelled after some members of Bajrang Dal claimed that the rapper is ‘polluting the young minds’ by using abusive words in his songs. As reported by DNA India, those who created a ruckus at the concert venue also shouted Jai Shri Ram slogans.

‘PUBLIC STANDS WITH MC STAN’ Trends Big On Twitter

Soon after a video of the incident surfaced on social media, MC Stan’s fans came out in his support. While some are demanding action against the alleged Bajrang Dal members, others urged all to get united to fight goons. Some of the users also claimed that the attempt to cancel show is a ‘violation of artistic freedom’. As a result, ‘PUBLIC STANDS WITH MC STAN’ is now trending big on Twitter.

Here’s how MC Stan’s fans are supporting him:

You are an inspiration #MCStan➜ You Never gave up in any situation➜ You Hustled hard to prove yourself➜ You Never leave your real onesWe are so proud of You&We are always With You PUBLIC STANDS WITH MC STAN pic.twitter.com/F3shKfNo0w — мєℓℓу (@__Ayaanthakur__) March 18, 2023

I may be disappointed that MC Stan s show got cancelled but I am even more impressed by the way his fans are rallying around him The love and support for this talented artist are truly amazing #MCStan #Indore #MCStanArmy #MCStanConcertPUBLIC STANDS WITH MC STAN pic.twitter.com/pQvXVVZTzo— (@DEVENDRASINGHx) March 18, 2023

The attempt to shut down MC Stan’s show in Indore is a clear violation of artistic freedom and expression. We stand with MC Stan and urge the authorities to take action to protect his safety #MCStan #JusticeFormcstan #MCStanArmy #MCStanConcert #IndorePUBLIC STANDS WITH MC STAN pic.twitter.com/mQA3ErmEOB— (@DEVENDRASINGHx) March 18, 2023

No matter how much they tries love compassion and humanity will always going to rise above hatredThe people of Indore proved it tonight..!! #MunawarFaruqui #MCStanPUBLIC STANDS WITH MC STAN pic.twitter.com/rGA4h2R70L — Sudhir Mishra (@SudhirM19608340) March 17, 2023

MC Stan began his nationwide tour titled ‘MC Stan Hasti Ka Basti’ earlier this month. So far, he has performed in several cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. He is scheduled to hold another concert in Nagpur on Saturday. Hasti Ka Basti tour will continue till May 7.

