Abdu Rozik and MC Stan’s fight is getting dirtier by the day. After the singer made shocking allegations about Stan’s team misbehaving with him during the rapper’s Bengaluru concert, a source from Stan’s team reacted to the allegations. Speaking with ETimes, the source dismissed the claims.

“Stan got busy with his musical tour soon after Bigg Boss got over. He is an independent artiste and has always performed alone, so he did not want to collaborate with anyone. Abdu’s claims about him being disrespected at the Bengaluru concert or his car panels being damaged by Stan’s team are rubbish. Why would anyone do that? All these allegations are baseless," the source said.

The statement came just a few days after Abdu issued an official statement regarding his ongoing feud with Bigg Boss 16 winner. He claimed that the tiff between the two popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants started during the finale of the reality show when MC Stan got upset with the Tajikistani singer over his refusal to click pictures with the rapper’s mother.

The statement also claimed that when Abdu had expressed his desire to attend MC Stan’s concert in Bangalore and when he had reached out to the rapper’s management for the same, he got disapproval from MC Stan’s security team and the organisers. But despite that, Abdu had visited the venue as a spectator believing that it was a mistake from MC Stan’s team but was met with verbal abuse. Not only was Abdu turned away at the entrance but his car was also damaged in the confusion.

Before the incident, Abdu had hinted at his fight with MC Stan when he said ‘Mandali khatam (Mandali is over)’ in one of his media interactions. Later during an Instagram live session, Abdu claimed that Stan does not even answer his calls.

