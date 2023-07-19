Meena Kumari’s Stepson Tajdar Amrohi Reacts To Late Actress' Biopic: 'Why Are They Behind My Parents?'

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra is set to make his directorial debut. Yes, you read it right. If a recent report by Mirchi Plus is to be believed, Malhotra will soon be directing a biopic of the late legendary actress Meena Kumari which is likely to star Kriti Sanon in the lead. Reportedly, the film is currently in the scripting stage and will be backed by Bhushan Kumar T-Series.

Meena Kumari, who passed away at the age of 38 from liver cirrhosis, acted in nearly 90 films and left a lasting impression on Hindi cinema. The biopic is Manish’s way to honour her legacy and the impact she left on the industry and cine-goers alike, reports claim.

Tajdar Amrohi, son of Meena Kumari’s husband Kamal Amrohi, raised concerns about it. Speaking of the conversation between his lawyer and him, Tajdar told Bollywood Bubble, “My lawyer asked me has the film even started. I told him no, I have just heard about it. Even big production houses like to be in news. So, he told me that in case they decide to shelve the project in future, it would come across as I am publicity hungry. I am making enemies in vain. I don’t want to do that. People would think I am publicity hungry, but I am not that way.”

He added, “Is this the only couple in Bollywood left to make a film on? With all due respect to Nargis ji, Vyjanthimala ji, Reena Rai, Madhubala, Parveen Babi, Geeta Bali, there are many names. Why aren’t they making films on them? Why are they only behind my parents?”

Tajdar Amrohi acknowledged Kriti’s talent as an actress but advised her against portraying Meena Kumari on screen to preserve the legendary actress’ reputation. He also said that although Kriti is a talented actress, he believes she should refrain from portraying Meena Kumari on screen to safeguard the legendary actress’ reputation. He went on to say that a ‘big announcement’ about the alleged biopic will soon be made.

A source had earlier told the Hindustan Times, “The story and screenplay of this intense musical love story, set in the backdrop of the partition, is also written by Malhotra. He has already envisioned the entire screenplay ready in his mind and casting for the film will begin shortly." However, nothing was heard of the film later.