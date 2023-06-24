Meenakshi Chaudhary Looks Gorgeous In Black Top And Floral Printed Skirt

Meenakshi Chaudhary, the first runner-up of Miss Grand International 2018, has now become one of the leading actresses in the Telugu film industry. She made her acting debut in 2021 with the romantic drama Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu. Recently, the actress shared a couple of images on her Instagram, which went viral in just a couple of hours.

In the pictures, Meenakshi is seen in a black sleeveless top, which she paired with a black and white floral printed skirt. She gave an Indo-Western touch to her latest look. The actress opted for minimal makeup, kept her traces open, and completed her look with a matching black bindi, a pair of silver jhumkas, and bangles. In the photos, she is seen sitting on a couch as she poses for the camera. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Tere Naina" in the caption.

Take a look at the photos:

Seeing the post, one of the users commented, “What attractive eyes!" Another one said, “So beautiful". Many dropped red heart emoticons in the comment box.

The actress-model often posts pictures on her social media platforms. Besides her acting prowess, she is also known for impressing her fans with her on-trend sartorial choices. A few days ago, the actress posted another string of pictures from her photo session. In the photographs, the actress is wearing a black sleeveless top, which she paired with a floral printed wrap skirt. The actress wore a pair of black boots, which perfectly complemented her outfit.

The photos went viral in no time, and her fans showered compliments on their favourite actress in the comment section.

On the professional front, Meenakshi, after making her debut in 2021, was seen in back-to-back movies, Khiladi and HIT: The Second Case. However, she is currently busy working on the upcoming film Kolai. According to reports, actress Meenakshi Chaudhary will play the central character Leila in director Balaji K Kumar’s upcoming investigative thriller. The film will feature Vijay Antony as the lead and will also star Ritika Singh, Murali Sharma, and Radhika in pivotal roles. Apart from this the actress also has the Telugu film VS10 in her kitty.