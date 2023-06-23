Meet Character Artist Ravi Raghavendra, The Father Of Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander

Anirudh Ravichander is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after music composers in the Tamil film industry today. He is probably one of the very few composers whose debut composition Why This Kolaveri Di became a global hit back in 2012. He went on to compose chart-bursting music for some well-known films like Kaththi, Maari, Petta, Darbar, Master and last year’s Vikram. He has prestigious upcoming projects like Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Jawan will be Anirudh’s third Hindi project after Jersey and David, for each of which he had composed a single track. Jawan will thus be Anirudh’s first full-fledged Hindi project.

Die-hard Tamil cinema fans know that Anirudh is the son of Ravi Raghavendra, a well-known character artist in Tamil films and serials. Since the 1980s, Raghavendra has made appearances on television and in movies, frequently in supporting roles. He has also performed in plays. Neethaane En Ponvasantham, 54321, and Zero are some of his most recent film credits. He is now working on Shree Karthick’s debut film, Oke Oka Jeevitham, with Sharwanand, Amala Akkineni, and Ritu Varma. Ravi has acted in movies like Raghavendra Kamal’s Kadhal Parisu and director Vishu’s Vedikkai En Vadikkai. In Rajinikanth’s Padayyappa, he made a special appearance in the song Kiku Uderuthe.

Last year, he portrayed the role of renowned scientist Dr Vikram Sarabhai in Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biography of Nambi Narayanan.

The actor is also the brother-in-law of Rajinikanth as his sister Latha is married to the superstar. In 2014, Anirudh Ravichander faced legal trouble when he uploaded a video on YouTube which was deemed inappropriate and degrading to women. Ravi Raghavendra had then intervened and held talks with the police on his son’s behalf, assuring them that the said video had been taken down.