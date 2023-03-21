Vikas, known by the name of his character sketch Muddu Kumar amongst fans, has garnered popularity due to his humorous videos on the most relatable topics. Fans love every aspect of his videos ranging from camera work to acting etc. Many of them now wish that Vikas would soon essay important roles in Kannada films as well. These followers will be surprised to know that before starting his career as a content creator, Vikas used to work as a software engineer. He completed his graduation in 2013 and also enrolled his name under the liberal arts course for higher studies in 2017. He kept on working as an engineer but soon found his calling as a creator in the entertainment field. He started his career as a Youtube artist on May 29, 2021, with the channel VickyPedia Kannada.

The name of his first video was Housemaid and Five stages of Grief, which garnered only 13,295 views. The less number of views could not deter an artist like Vikas and he kept on making videos on a lot of social issues regularly. Today, a video made by him is sure to cross the count of more than 30,000-40,000 views. Vikas has finally found the fame he must have longed for as a creator.

There is no dearth of content creators on YouTube and Vikas must have faced stiff competition from them in terms of popularity. So, according to his fans, what made him immensely popular on social media? Followers feel that Vikas can take subtle yet sharp digs at a lot of subjects like politics, student life, films etc.

For example- users should have a look at this video titled A Story of a Window - Fiction based on true events. In this video, Vikas is studying and suddenly receives a call from one of his friends. In the conversation, Vikas uses the word Emergency about one of the topics. This word was a reference to the infamous Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here