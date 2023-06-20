Meet Hanuman Actor Whose Dialogue 'Jalegi Bhi Tere Baap Ki' In Adipurush Has Sparked Outrage

The Adipurush controversy took an ugly on Tuesday when All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), in an open letter, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene to “immediately order a ban" on the film’s screening in theatres and OTT platforms in the future. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Ramayana. However, since its release on Friday, the film has been facing scathing criticism for its colloquial dialogues given to Lord Hanuman’s character in the movie.

Netizens are particularly upset about the Lanka Dahan scene, where Bajrangbali’s character is heard mouthing a line, “Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki" to Meghnad. While the makers of Adipurush have now decided to “revamp" some dialogues amid the growing backlash, we take a look at the actor who played the role of Lord Hanuman in the film.

Who played Hanuman in Adipurush

Actor Devdatta Nage plays the role of Lord Hanuman in Om Raut’s Adipurush. Devdatta is a renowned Marathi actor, who has worked in several Marathi shows. He rose to prominence with his role of Lord Khandoba in the Zee Marathi serial Jai Malhar, which revolved around Lord Martanda Bhairava. After impressing the audience as Khandoba, Devdatta went on to work in Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Interestingly, Adipurush marked his reunion with director Om Raut who had also helmed Tanhaji.

In an earlier interview, Devdatta revealed that he landed the role of Lord Hanuman in Adipurush due to his well-built physique. Devdatta also said that he felt comfortable working with Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush as they previously worked together in Tanhaji.

Adipurush cast details

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti as Janaki, Saif as Lankesh and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana.