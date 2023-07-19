Meet Jawan Choreographer Who Taught Viral 'Beqarar Karke' Dance To Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has been in the news ever since the prevue was released. Right from looks to actors, everything grabbed attention but there was one thing that became instant popular among fans. And it was Shah Rukh Khan’s dance to the popular retro song Beqarar Karke. His steps capture the energy of his character most brilliantly, adding an intriguing layer to the scene.

Well, do you know who choreographed the song? It was done by none other than Shah Rukh Khan himself. According to a source, “It was Shah Rukh Khan himself who conceived the idea of introducing dance steps in this particular sequence with “Beqarar Karke" playing in the background. He took it upon himself to choreograph the steps, which completely transformed the scene and made it much more captivating.” The improvised dance moves devised by Shah Rukh Khan have become a favourite among audiences, with the steps going viral on social media and have generated memes across the internet.

Talking about Jawan, the action thriller stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra among others. The film was shot across Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. Jawan was previously slated to release in June. However, the makers decided to push the release to September. Explaining the reason behind the shift in release date, Shah Rukh said on Twitter, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves…so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now."

Meanwhile, it is reported that the film has already sold the music rights for a jaw-dropping Rs 36 crores. Last month, Box Office Worldwide claimed, “Mega #EXCLUSIVE: Jawan Music Rights Sold For ALL TIME Record Price Of 36 Crores To T-Series, Shah Rukh Khan Dominance Continues!" Shah Rukh and Atlee are yet to react to the claims. Jawan is set to release on September 7.