Popular actress Mumtaz used to rule Bollywood in the 70s and 80s. Mumtaz was one of the fittest actresses of her era and her beauty was unparalleled. She appeared with almost all the big names of the time but after a while, she stepped away from the world of films. However, her beauty is discussed to this day and people go crazy about her grace and presence whenever she makes an appearance. People know a lot about her career but only a few know about her personal life and family.

Mumtaz married Mayur Madhwani in 1974 and has two daughters with him. While her marriage has mostly been stable, Mayur’s extramarital affair has often been discussed by her fans. The reports of Mayur’s alleged affairs, however, did not shake their marital bond and the couple is going strong to this day.

Natasha Madhwani and Tanya Madhwani, the two daughters, have made sure that they always stayed away from the limelight. Natasha married Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan. When it comes to beauty, Natasha has even surpassed her mother Mumtaz but chose to stay away from the movies and did not pursue a career in Bollywood.

Although Natasha stayed away from the limelight, she is often seen with Fardeen at social gatherings. Many images of her floating around social media show how gracefully she dresses. Fardeen’s fans and Bollywood frenzies often discuss her when any new photograph of hers surfaces on the internet.

Natasha and Fardeen tied the knot in 2007 and they have a daughter named Dayani. Fardeen was away from Bollywood for quite a while but now rumours of his comeback often make headlines. While no official announcement about him has been made yet, his pictures of getting back in shape took the internet by storm.

The actor was also spotted outside a filmmaker’s office and people have speculated that all of this is in preparation for a new film.

