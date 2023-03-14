RRR, the SS Rajamouli directorial, created history at the 95th Academy Awards this year, winning the Best Original Song award for the song Naatu Naatu. Music Composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose went up on stage to accept the award as the rest of the team cheered on from the audience. While Keeravani rendered his version of The Carpenter’s Top Of The World, an overwhelmed Chandrabose barely managed a Namaste. Now fans are curious to know about the Telugu lyricist.

According to a report in The Hindu, the song Naatu Naatu was conceived during a car drive in Hyderabad when the lyricist thought of the words Naatu Naatu while returning from a meeting with MM Keeravaani.

The Academy winner was born in the village of Challagariga of Warangal district, then in Andhra Pradesh, where he also completed his schooling. He completed his BTech from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). Chandrabose entered the industry aspiring to become a playback singer but destiny had other plans, and he became a lyricist. He marked his debut with the song Manchu Kondalloni Chandrama for the 1995 film Taj Mahal. His song Ekkado Putti Ekkado Perigi for SS Rajamouli’s Student No 1 in 2001 brought him to the limelight.

Chandrabose craved his niche among producers, directors, and music directors as a lyricist and proved his mettle by experimenting with moods and lyrics. In about 25 years in the industry, Chandrabose has written about 3,600 songs in over 850 films. Mounamgane Edagamani, Panchadhara Bomma Bomma, Kanipenchina Ammake and the sensual Ooh Antava and Srivalli are some of his notable works.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli told Variety that the Oscar win will speed up work on the sequel, which is being written by his father, screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad. The Baahubali director initially didn’t plan to make a sequel to the film but after its success in the West, he reconsidered his decision.

Rajamouli told Variety, “After the international success, when the topic came up again, my cousin (Keeravaani) — who is also a part of my core team — gave an idea which we felt like, ‘Oh my God, this is a great idea. This is the idea that is worth pursuing.’”

The director asked his father to begin work and expand the idea immediately.

Read all the Latest Movies News here