Meet Pooja, Sunny Deol's Wife Who Prefers To Stay Away From Limelight

Karan Deol, son of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, recently exchanged vows with his childhood friend, Drisha Acharya. The wedding ceremony was attended by close family and friends. Nevertheless, the notable presence of Sunny’s wife, Pooja Deol, attracted significant interest, given her tendency to maintain a discreet public profile. As curiosity surrounding Pooja Deol deepens, let us know more about her life and gain insights into the influential role she plays in Sunny Deol’s accomplishments.

While people know her name as Pooja Deol, her original name is Lynda Deol. She was born in London. Pooja Deol comes from a mixed background, with her father being of Indian descent and her mother being British.

Sunny Deol, who made his Bollywood debut opposite Amrita Singh with Betaab in 1983, surprised many when he tied the knot with Pooja Deol in 1984. The wedding was reportedly kept under wraps, however, their wedding photos were leaked and published in a magazine. During that time, Sunny denied being married to anyone, creating a mystery surrounding his relationship.

There were reports and rumours suggesting that Sunny and Pooja had encountered difficulties in their relationship. However, no concrete confirmation or official statements were made regarding the matter.

After their wedding, Pooja Deol chose to continue residing in London. In the year 1990, the couple was blessed with their first child, whom they named Karan Deol. The couple has another son named Rajvir Singh Deol.

Karan, following in the footsteps of his family, made his entry into Bollywood as an assistant director in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. Later he made his debut in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. On the other hand, Rajvir is yet to make his foray into the film industry, but he is soon planning to make a mark for himself.

However, both Karan and Rajvir, similar to their mother Pooja, prefer to maintain a low profile, steering clear of controversies and leading a private life away from the limelight.

Pooja Deol has made a name for herself as a professional writer. Apart from her personal achievements, Pooja has also left her mark on the film industry. Notably, she has contributed as a screenplay writer to the movie Yamla Pagla Deewana, which features Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Dharmendra.