Meet The Actor Who May Play The Antagonist In Rajinikanth's Next

Rajinikanth has teamed up with director TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame for his next collaboration. It is tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. According to the latest buzz about this film, actor Vikram is being considered to play the villain. Reportedly, Subaskaran Allirajah, the producer of Lyca Productions has spoken to Vikram about this film. Lyca Productions has produced Thalaivar 170. As stated in the reports, Vikram has been offered a huge sum as well for playing the antagonist.

Reports also point out that director Gnanavel approached Vikram for the negative role in the Rajinikanth-starrer. It is said that the actor rejected the offer but the director didn’t back out. Reportedly, Gnanavel feels that no other actor can do justice to the negative role in the film and is trying hard to convince Vikram. Negotiations are underway with Vikram and no official confirmation is out yet. According to reports, Thalaivar 170 is based on a real-life incident and Rajinikanth is said to be playing a cop. Anirudh Ravichandran composed the music. Thalaivar 170 is expected to go on floors soon and will release in theatres in 2024.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will act in Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial Jailer. This film also features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The Jailer is touted to be an action thriller and features Rajinikanth in the role of jail warden Muthuvel Pandian. He has to stop a gang from rescuing their leader from jail. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for Jailer. Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer will be released on August 10.

Vikram is looking forward to his upcoming film Thangalaan directed by Pa Ranjith. This film stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan as the female leads. As of now, Vikram is on a break due to a rib injury that happened during the shoot of Thangalaan. Thangalaan is based on the true events that revolve around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Fields, Karnataka. This film is produced by Studio Green and Neelam Productions. It will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Oriya, and Bengali.