Meet The Brides Of Zoya Akhtar And Reema Kagti's Made In Heaven 2

The popular web series Made In Heaven is gearing up for the release of its second season. The team announced that the show will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 10. Recently, the makers teased the fans by unveiling the looks of the brides in the second instalment. Dropping a carousel of snaps on social media, the actors who will feature as brides in this season are Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar, Sarah Jane-Dias, Naina Sareen, Elnaaz Norouzi, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Zayn Marie Khan, and Sheena Khalid. The post’s caption read, “We’re all set to welcome the brides and attend the Made In Heaven weddings, again. Made In Heaven On Prime. Season 2, Aug 10!”

Mrunal Thakur can be seen slaying in a red North Indian bridal attire with heavy jewellery and glamorous makeup. Radhika Apte is a Marathi bride and looks stunning in a white saree, golden jewellery; her hair is adorned with white flowers. Shibani Dandekar looks regal as she is dressed in a rich greyish colour gown and can be seen atop a horse. Sara Jane Dias is the quintessential Christian bride, looking elegant in an all-white ensemble. Elnaaz Norouzi can be seen in a glitzy sequinned saree and she looks absolutely dazzling. Zayn Khan sports an enthralling Punjabi Bride in a peach bridal wear.

Naina Sareen rocks a colourful and contemporary outfit, as she creates the perfect vibe for a wedding. Kali, on the other hand, opted for a maximalist bridal look where she can be seen clad in a golden-beige outfit and matching jewellery. Finally, in the last slide is Sheena Khalid, who looks resplendent in a silvery outfit with statement earrings that seals her look as a bride.

Actress Richa Chadha reacted to the images and posted, “Beautiful brides all.” A fan wrote, “Super excited! This seems to be an amazing buffet of talent.” Another wrote, “Gosh it’s star-studded.” Another comment read, “Amazing! It is bigger and more bling.”

Made In Heaven centres around two wedding planners from Delhi. The show focuses on the clash between traditional expectations and modern aspirations in a big fat Indian wedding. The series is created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. It is co-written by Alankrita Shrivastava and directed by Nitya Mehra, Prashant Nair and Zoya Akhtar. The show is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby Films.