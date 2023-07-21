Meet The Cast Of Haunted Mansion: LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto and More

Disney’s The Haunted Mansion is slated to release next week and it stars an intersting line up. The trailer revealed that the film is inspired by the classic theme park and will be focus on a mother and son duo who reach out to a group of so-called spiritual experts to tackle the supernatural activities in their home. The film stars Lakeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Danny Devito, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chase W. Dillon, and Jared Leto, among others, who are promising a fun ride.

But who plays what in the movie? Let’s meet the cast of Haunted Mansion:

Lakeith Stanfield as Ben Matthias:

Lakeith Stanfield has been roped in to play the role of Ben, a scienist who specializes in paranormal activities and is atan existential crossroads. In spite of his training in paranormal activity, does not believe that the Mansion is really haunted by ghosts. When Father Kent requests his assistance, he only agrees once payment is off ered, thinking of the easy money to be made.

Rosario Dawson as Gabbie:

Rosario Dawson plays Gabbie, a smart, accomplished physician and mother with a young son, Travis, who sets out hoping for a fresh start in a sprawling antebellum home in New Orleans. With the best intentions, she promises him a new adventure, which takes an unexpected turn. Dawson sees Gabbie as a stalwart maternal protector who galvanizes the group with passion and resilience.

Owen Wilson as Father Kent:

Owen Wilson inhabits the part of Father Kent, to whom Gabbie turns when she discovers her new home is haunted. Despite his positive, optimistic outlook on life and his ecumenical garb, Father Kent’s hipster demeanor and odd comments seem out of place for a clergyman. Wilson describes his character as “definitely not your typical priest. You don’t see a lot of priests running around with a hatchet. He has a very casual approach to matters of faith and specializes in exorcisms. He’s kind of a trailblazer in the field, and the skill set that he off ers is unique. I don’t know if there’s another priest like him in Louisiana.”

Tiffany Haddish as Harriet:

actress-comedian Tiff any Haddish plays Harriet, the outlandish French Quarter psychic who discovers that her supernatural gifts may be stronger than she ever imagined once she confronts the potent energy swirling inside the

Haunted Mansion. Harriet is unaware of what she’s in for when she visits the Mansion, and she makes a quick exit after gleaning a bit of the dark energy of the ghost realm. But she returns and agrees to help, if only to relieve

herself of the ghost attached to her from her initial visit.

Danny Devito as Bruce Davis:

Veteran actor Danny DeVito portrays Professor Bruce Davis, the gruff, crochety Tulane University professor who has delved into the science behind supernatural occurrences such as spirits inhabiting physical spaces in the real world.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota:

Jamie Lee Curtis has been roped into the film to play the role of Madame Leota. She is is the woman in behind the magic ball but somehow lands up in the ball. The mystery will unfold in the movie.

Chase W. Dillon as Travis:

13-year-old Chase W. Dillon has been roped in to play Gabbie’s 9-year-old son, Travis. In the movie, we see him having trouble making friends at school.

Jared Leto as Crump/hatbox:

Jared Leto has been roped in to play the role of Hatbox Ghost. The character is seen in the theme park attraction as well and it will be interesting to see how Leto adds his spin to the role.

‘Haunted Mansion’ in theatres on July 28