Meet The Two Legends Who Started Their Career As Villains But Soon Became Heroes

The Hindi film industry has seen the rise of numerous icons, leaving an indelible mark on both the audience and their co-stars. From the legendary Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan to the charming Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, these stars have mesmerised the audience with their talent and star power. But during the late 1960s, two exceptional actors made their debut in Bollywood, creating a significant stir among the established stars of that era.

These two actors entered the industry initially as villains, but their charisma and acting prowess soon catapulted them to become iconic heroes, whose names continue to shine bright even today. Their journey was not a bed of roses as both of them faced unique challenges in their journey to stardom, but their talent and determination allowed them to conquer Bollywood and become reigning forces in the industry.

The first actor in focus is Vinod Khanna, whose journey in the film industry began in 1968 with the film Mann Ka Meet. In this movie, he portrayed the character of the villain, Pran, opposite Som Dutt in the lead role. Initially, Vinod Khanna took on villainous and supporting roles, showcasing his versatility and acting skills. However, it was not long before his talent caught the attention of filmmakers and audiences alike, and he transitioned into lead hero roles. Vinod Khanna’s charisma and stardom shone bright, and he soon became a sought-after actor, making a lasting impact on the industry.

The second actor in the spotlight is Shatrughan Sinha, who marked his debut as a villain in the 1969 film Pyaar Hi Pyaar. This movie featured an impressive star cast, including Dharmendra, Vyjayanthimala, Pran, Helen, and Madan Puri. Shatrughan Sinha’s portrayal of a villain in his debut film showcased his acting prowess and ability to captivate audiences with his powerful performances. Despite initially taking up minor supporting roles, his talent and dedication eventually paved the way for him to secure lead roles. Through his remarkable acting skills and screen presence, Shatrughan Sinha carved a niche for himself in the industry, becoming a dominant figure in Bollywood.