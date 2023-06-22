Meet Trupti Toradmal - Actress Who Played Vibhishana’s Glamorous Wife In Adipurush

Ever since its release, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush has been facing criticism from the audience for several reasons. While some have expressed disappointed over film’s dialogues, others are upset over portrayal of Ram and Ravan in the Om Raut directorial. The film has also been facing backlash for the glamorous portrayal of Vibhishana’s wife Sarama.

Who played Vibhishana’s wife in Adipurush?

It is actress Trupti Toradmal aka Ayesha Madhukar who played the role of Vibhishana’s wife in the Om Raut directorial. She is a Marathi actress and Adipurush is reportedly her Bollywood debut movie. She has worked in two Marathi movies Savita Damodar Paranjpe (2018) and Fatteshikast (2019). While both were a massive hit, the actress then took a break from the showbiz world afterwards.

Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The film hit theatres on June 16.

Earlier today, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna demanded punishment for the makers of Adipurush and urged to government of India to ban the film immediately. “I will not accept the reason that the public has rejected the film so there is no reason to ban the film. Punishment should be given so that in the future no producers dare to make such a film. Until you don’t give the punishment, this will continue even after years. Darr kaise daaloge? Film ko lapet ke, potli mein bandh karke, side rakhdo and it should be banned in OTT also," he told Times Now.

Khanna is not the first actor to expressed disappointment with Adipurush. Prior to him, Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri, Dipika Chikhliaa and Karan Suchak among others also slammed the makers of Prabhas starrer.