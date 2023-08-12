Meet Vijaya Nirmala, The Woman With Record Film Directions To Her Credit

Vijaya Nirmala, a prominent figure in Telugu cinema, left an indelible mark not only as an accomplished actress but also as a trailblazing director. She holds a unique distinction as the only female filmmaker, alongside actress Savitri, to have directed legendary actor Shivaji Ganesan. Her remarkable career spanned various facets of the industry, solidifying her legacy as a true pioneer.

A milestone in her journey was the film Macha Rekai, which recently celebrated its 73rd anniversary of release on August 11. Making her debut as a child actress, Vijaya starred in this adaptation of the play Macha Rekai by Thanjai N. Ramaiah Dass. The film, produced by actor T. R. Mahalingam under Sukumar Productions, featured renowned actors like Anjali Devi and Varalakshmi S. Despite moderate success at the box office, this film set the stage for Vijaya’s future in the industry.

Vijaya Nirmala’s trajectory only gained momentum after Macha Rekai. Her directorial journey saw her helm 44 films in a relatively short span, earning her a well-deserved place in the Guinness World Records for directing the highest number of films by a woman worldwide. Her filmography includes titles like Meena, Kavitha, and Ram Robert Rahim.

Beyond her role as a director, Vijaya Nirmala showcased her acting prowess in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. Her contributions were acknowledged with the prestigious Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2008, recognizing her valuable impact on Telugu cinema. In 2017, she was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, a testament to her enduring influence.

On a personal note, Nirmala’s life was marked by relationships and family. Her marriage to Krishna Murthy brought forth her son, Naresh Vijaya Krishna. Following a divorce, she wed megastar Krishna Ghattamaneni in 1969. This union made her the stepmother to Manjula Ghattamaneni, Ramesh Babu, and Mahesh Babu, children from Krishna’s previous marriage to Indira Devi.

Vijaya Nirmala’s journey sadly came to an end at the age of 75 due to a heart attack on June 27, 2019. Her passing marked the loss of a true luminary in the film industry. Her funeral was attended by numerous renowned celebrities who paid their respects to a visionary filmmaker and an icon of Telugu cinema.