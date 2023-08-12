Meet Vinayakan, The Villain In Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer is breaking one record at a time at the box office and the fans can’t stop celebrating. The fans flooded the theatres on the first day leading to a whopping Rs 72 crore collection worldwide. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also starred Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar. From the music to the action, everything has been top-notch under the direction of Nelson Dilipkumar. After the release of the movie, one of the actors who has everyone’s attention is Vinayakan, the film’s villain.

Malayalam actor Vinayakan is receiving widespread appreciation for his negative role in the Nelson directorial. He got into the skin of the character and gave his soul to the performance. He essayed the role of the leader of the gang set out to rescue the gangster from the prison.

Vinayankan’s portrayal of Varma not only makes the role thrilling but also frightening with a dash of comedy. The actor is seen brutally killing people, torturing men by hanging them upside down and burning them in acid.

The multi-talented actor has done numerous films in the Malayalam language. The Kerala state government has honoured Vinayakan with the best actor award in the past. The actor played a cameo role in the Malayalam movie Mastakaram, which was released in 1995.

The release of the mass movie has now once again brought the limelight to the actor in the film fraternity. Apart from acting, Vinayakan is also a music composer.

Jailer’s music was composed by Anirudh Ravichandran. The background music and songs are also appreciated as one of the BGMs used for the entry of Shivarajkumar is going viral now.