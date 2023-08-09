Meezaan Jafri Unveils Yaariyan 2 First Look Poster, Calls It ‘A Rollercoaster Ride Of Friendship And Emotions’

Divya Khosla Kumar’s directorial Yaariyan was widely loved and appreciated from fans across the nation. Over eight years after its release, the film is set to get its second instalment, Yaariyan 2.

The first look reveal poster of Yaariyan 2 has set the stage for an exhilarating spectacle, starring the dynamic trio of Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri. The vibrant poster teases a total entertainer, brimming with a perfect blend of top-notch fun, heartwarming drama, soul-stirring romance, die hard friendship and captivating music.

Meezaan Jafri shared the poster and wrote, “Cousins by blood, friends by choice. ❤️ Unveiling a rollercoaster ride of friendship and emotions! Get ready for #Yaariyan2 teaser, out tomorrow. In cinemas on 20th October."

Have a look at the poster :

The presence of these actors along with talented cast like Yash DasGupta, Anaswara Ranjan ,Warina Hussain and Priya Varrier in the lead roles promises to deliver compelling performances, ensuring an engaging experience for audiences. The teaser of this entertainment package is set to be out tomorrow!

As the poster exudes an infectious energy and a colourful ensemble of characters, it leaves fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release. With Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru at the helm as the directors, the film is sure to be a total entertainer releasing on 20th October!

This film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Pearl, who has established his name on TV. Pearl became a household name with her appearances in TV serials like Naagin and Bepanah Pyaarr. Sharing motion posture on his Instagram feed, he asked his fans to shower love like they always have.

The 2014 film Yaariyan, featuring Himanshu Kohli, and Rakul Preet Singh, narrated the story of college students, who learned about love, values, ambition and all about life as they try to save their college from getting sold.

Yaariyan 2 is backed by Bhushan Kumar Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Aayush Maheshwari under the banner T-series Films and Rao and Saprli Films Production.