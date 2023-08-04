Meg 2: The Trench Review: The Sequel Is Jaded and a Trifle Boring, No Patch on the First One

Meg 2: The Trench Review: There have been sharks and sharks and sharks on the screen. Scary and evil, they were, and they gobbled up men with wicked relish. One of the earliest on this deadly marine creature was Jaws in 1975, and this became a franchise with several films following. At some time, the killer sharks lost their novelty and they seemed less fearsome for audiences.

We watched Meg some time ago on sharks, and Meg 2: The Trench opens today (August 4 2023) in the cinemas. Sadly, this latest shark story somehow seems to have lost its teeth. And it is no patch on the first. Director Ben Wheatley, who takes over the megaphone from Jon Turtletaub, tries his best to replicate the horror of the 2018 Meg, but all he can turn out is a rather silly underwater adventure, which though has some fantastic visuals. Indeed great work by cinematographer Haris Zambarloukous.

But the timing of the Warner Brothers release appears all wrong. Meg 2 faces a crowded canvas with Barbie and Openheimer still ruling the box office and drawing an overwhelming number of footfalls. Added to this is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem also offering its own style of seduction.

So, what is Meg 2 all about? Statham once again essays Jonas, a deep-sea diver who works for the Zhang Institute, a benevolent oceanic research centre that has been raising a megalodon under the watchful, loving eye of its benefactor Jiu-ming (Wu Jing). As Jason and his team go under the sea, they come across a secret mining operation in a deep trench. They have to fight the megalodons and other deadly predators that have escaped after a explosion in the mining rig. Some of the scenes are thrilling with the sea throwing in its own share of the adventure.

Based on the book, Trench by Steve Alten, the movie attempts to digress from the fury and frenzy of the deep see battles by injecting a bit of emotion. The relationship between Jonas and Mei-ying (Sophia Cai) has its tender moments all right, but soon we realise that it is a mere excuse to push her into one perilous point after another so that Jonas can step in as a knight in shinning armour! Viewers will remember her from Meg in which she escapes after being saved by Jonas.

Meg 1 had some freshness, but the sequel appears jaded and a trifle boring. We can just about predict the climax and hopefully if there is another part it will infuse some degree of novelty.