Megastar Chiranjeevi's Heartwarming Raksha Bandhan Celebration With Sisters Wins A Million Hearts

Megastar Chiranjeevi, one of Tollywood’s most revered actors, is currently taking a short break following the release of his latest film, Bholaa Shankar. While fans eagerly await his next cinematic endeavour, the actor recently shared a heartwarming glimpse of his Raksha Bandhan celebration with his beloved sisters.

In a delightful video shared on social media, Chiranjeevi is seen clad in an off-white embossed kurta, seated on a couch. His two sisters lovingly tie Rakhi in front of a decorative pooja mandir, creating a touching family moment. The Megastar then bestows blessings upon his sisters and sweetly feeds them delectable treats, showcasing his affectionate bond with them.

Sharing the heartwarming video, Chiranjeevi extended warm Raksha Bandhan wishes to everyone with the caption, “Happy Raksha Bandhan To All!" The post garnered an outpouring of love and admiration from his fans, who filled the comment section with heart emojis and heartfelt messages.

Amid this celebratory moment, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for two exciting projects, both of which have generated significant buzz in the film industry. While the specific details regarding the stories and directors are yet to be confirmed, it is known that one of these projects will be produced under his daughter’s banner, marking a unique collaboration within the family.

In addition to these projects, Chiranjeevi is set to embark on a socio-fantasy venture with director Vashishta, backed by the renowned banner UV Creations. This promises to be an intriguing addition to his diverse filmography.

Furthermore, the Megastar is currently involved in the production of the crime, mystery, and thriller film The Journalist, directed by Vedanth Harsh. The movie delves into the realm of crime and revenge, exploring the conflict between a respected doctor and a female journalist working for a prestigious news channel. Alongside Chiranjeevi, the film stars Ranjitha J. Murthy and Aryan Harsh in pivotal roles, adding an extra layer of excitement to the project.

Chiranjeevi’s recent outing, Bholaa Shankar, a Telugu-language action film, experienced a notable turnaround at the box office. Despite a lukewarm opening, the film witnessed a remarkable 125 per cent surge in collections on its fifth day, August 15th. This surge, according to trade analysts, boosted the film’s overall box office earnings to approximately Rs 42.25 crore.

Alongside Chiranjeevi, the film features Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth in prominent roles and is an official remake of the Tamil blockbuster Vedalam, starring Ajith Kumar.