Megastar Rajinikanth To Be A Special Guest At Sr NTR's Birth Centenary Celebrations, Confirms Balayya

Excitement is brewing in the South Indian film industry as superstar Rajinikanth is all set to attend the centenary celebrations of legendary actor-politician, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), in Vijayawada on April 28. The grand event will be hosted by NTR’s son, the renowned actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, also known as Balayya.

NTR, born on May 28, 1923, was an icon in the film industry and a revered politician who served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for three terms. To mark the centenary of NTR’s birth, his family and fans have organized a grand celebration in Vijayawada. In a heartfelt video message, Balayya invited people from all over the country to join in and pay tribute to his father at this special event. He also announced that former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu would attend the event as the chief guest.

The centenary celebration of NTR is not just an event but also a tribute to an iconic personality who has left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry. Fans of both NTR and Rajinikanth are eagerly looking forward to the event, which promises to be a fitting tribute to a legend. The chairman of the celebrations committee, TD Janardan, has announced that apart from the three aforementioned personalities, several other distinguished individuals from diverse backgrounds will also attend the event. In honour of the late actor-politician’s 100th birth anniversary, a collection of NTR’s speeches will be published in form of a book. The preparations for the event are being overseen by Balakrishna’s followers, and Janardan has revealed that a similar event is being planned in Hyderabad. Both occasions are expected to showcase Telugu culture and traditions.

Apart from preparing for the centenary celebrations of his father, Balayya is also occupied with his work commitments. He recently appeared in Veera Simha Reddy and is busy shooting for director Anil Ravipudi’s ‘NBK 108’, which co-stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela.

