Megha Shetty's Pink Lehenga Is Bookmark Worthy

Kannada actress Megha Shetty is the epitome of beauty. She leaves no stone unturned to make her fans spellbound. She often shares pictures to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, Megha dropped a couple of images that went viral on the internet. In the photos, she can be seen donning a light pink bridal lehenga and looking phenomenal. Keeping the look minimal, she accessorised her attire with a matching maang tikka. Megha Shetty wore pink-tinted cheeks, perfectly-drawn eyebrows, a contoured nose, a stroke of eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, and a shade of pink lipstick. She tied her hair in a bun and added matching roses to it.

Megha struck a few poses for the lens and looked nothing less than a diva. She wrote in the caption, “Bride Feels”. Social media users have showered her with praise and compliments in the comment section.

Be it in a traditional outfit or a Western ensemble, she never fails to grab the eyeballs. She often experiments with her looks. Some time back, Megha Shetty dazzled in a multicoloured floral balloon sleeve top and paired it up with plain black trousers. Megha opted for a minimal makeup look. She completed her attire with a pair of silver hoops and a sleek neckpiece. Megha left her tresses open and looked breathtaking as she posed for the camera.

Megha Shetty began her acting journey with the popular Kannada soap opera Jothe Jotheyali, wherein she portrayed the role of Anu Aryavardhan. She made her film debut in 2022 with the rom-com Triple Riding. Directed by Mahesh Gowda, the film boasts a star-studded cast of actors including Ganesh, Aditi Prabhudeva, Rachana Inder, Ravishankar Gowda, MS Umesh, and Kuri Prathap.

Her most recent venture was in the highly acclaimed 2022 film Dilpasand, a Kannada-language romantic drama directed by Shiva Tejass. Now, she is all geared up to star in her upcoming film Kaiva alongside Dhanveerrah.