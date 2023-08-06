Meghan Markle Spends Birthday Without Harry; Prince William, Kate Middleton IGNORE Her Special Day?

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle turned 42 on August 4 and she spent the day with Barbie, instead of Prince Harry. If a new report is to be believed, Meghan was out and about on her birthday with her friends while the Duke of Sussex remained at home. It is claimed that Meghan stepped out to watch Margot Robbie’s Barbie with her gang. While Meghan enjoyed her birthday, Prince William and Kate Middleton were radio silent about her special day.

A source told Page Six that Meghan stepped out for a movie date with friend Portia De Rossi and a few other pals. According to Page Six, Harry was at home while Meghan spent the day out. However, Meghan rang in her birthday with Harry. Photos of the couple stepping out for her pre-birthday dinner had gone viral.

Meghan was seen wearing a bold black-and-white striped dress as she joined Harry for dinner at celeb hotspot restaurant Tre Lune. Harry was seen wearing a blue linen shirt with a pair of white trousers.

While Meghan had a fun birthday bash, the British royal family did not publicly wish Meghan. Last year, Prince William, Princess Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Camilla had wished Meghan on her 41st birthday. However, this year, there seemed to be radio silence on her birthday. The royals also did not wish Meghan and Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet, on their respective birthdays this year.

Although William and Kate are yet to open up the reason behind not wishing Meghan in public, a royal aide told Daily Mail that ‘they only marked the birthdays of working members of the Royal Family on their official social media accounts’.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are building a normal life in Montecito, California, focusing on the upbringing of their kids. Meghan Markle appears to have taken a “softer approach" towards Harry’s family. The situation with his father and brother is still very difficult for him. Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now," an insider told People. Harry and Meghan are said to be on a “united" front raising their kids with family values. Their main aim is to provide a normal life for their two children.