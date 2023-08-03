Meghan Markle Has ‘Kind Of Moved On’ From Royal Family Drama: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are building a normal life in Montecito, California, focusing on the upbringing of their kids. Following revoking their royal titles, Meghan Markle appears to have taken a “softer approach" towards Harry’s family. After the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview, the relationship between Harry and Prince William and King Charles remains to be estranged. It is suggested that Harry and his brother are still not on talking terms. Amidst the tumultuous situation, Meghan has decided to stay supportive of her husband. A source close to the couple told People, their kids Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, have now become their utmost priority.

“The situation with his father and brother is still very difficult for him. Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now," said the insider. Harry and Meghan are said to be on a “united" front raising their kids with family values. Their main aim is to provide a normal life for their two children. The couple has reportedly opted for a play-based tactic of parenting that involves their kids having playdates and spending normal time with family at the beach.

Apparently, Meghan goes to pick up Archie from his school and “she talks to everyone; there is no pretense." Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan also often get spotted going on dates at local restaurants and beaches. They also shop at the market together and keep to themselves. “They’re not into a big scene. They prefer smaller group hangouts at home, karaoke, that sort of thing,” the insider added.

During her 2021 sit down with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle spoke up about facing prejudices by royal family members. Meanwhile, Harry expressed feeling let down by his father while discussing his exit from the royal family. At one point, King Charles stopped taking his phone calls, and their relationship grew strained. But Harry admitted the two have been working together to mend their differences. When talking about Prince William, Harry states that he loves his brother to bits but they’ve been taking space from each other. Meghan candidly spoke about her mental health issues and battling depression while Harry admitted he felt “trapped" in the construct of the royal institution.