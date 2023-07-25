CHANGE LANGUAGE
Meghan Markle Moves into LA Hotel Amid Rumours of Taking Time Apart From Prince Harry?

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 18:49 IST

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in the US. (Pic: AP File)

Meghan Markle has allegedly moved into a hotel room in Los Angeles. The former actress moved to the US with Prince Harry.

Amid rumours that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage is in trouble, a new report has claimed that the former Suits actress has moved in to a hotel. Meghan and Harry have been living in the US from 2020 after separating from the British royal family in the UK. The couple shares a home in Montecito with their kids, son Archie and daughter Lilibet. Last week, rumours did the rounds claiming that their marriage is on the rocks. It was also claimed that Meghan and Harry are planning to take time off.

Now, a new report has claimed that Meghan has moved into a room at a Los Angeles hotel. However, the move is being linked to the Duchess of Sussex seeking ‘bigger job opportunities.’ The shift is allegedly disapproved by Prince Harry. As reported by Sky News, American journalist and royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News that she has moved closer to her agency.

“One of the rumours is that Meghan has set up shop in a hotel suite across from her agency William Morris Endeavour and that she has her eyes set on bigger opportunities," Schofield said. “She wants to be a power player in Hollywood and that this is not the direction that Harry has any desire to go," Schofield added. Meghan signed WME earlier this year.

The report about her alleged move comes amid claims that all is not well with Meghan and Harry. According to Radar Online report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ‘taking time apart’ to rebuild their bond.

“They’re trying to figure out what hit them. Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world," an alleged source told the outlet. The couple have allegedly had a few ‘rocky’ months following the bad press they’ve received and the deals that fell out. The reported added that the Spotify deal failure was a “game-changer" for their relationship.

It was also claimed that Harry is headed to Africa, where he feels ‘most like himself’ and Meghan will not accompany him. He is allegedly headed for the solo trip to film his documentary for Netflix. However, a Page Six source refuted the trouble in marriage rumours. “It’s not true, it’s literally made up," the source said.

