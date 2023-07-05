Meghan Trainor And Daryl Sabara Blessed With A Baby Boy

Singer Megan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have embraced parenthood once again. The All About That Bass songstress officially announced the arrival of her second baby boy on Instagram. While doing so, the 29-year-old musician confirmed, her newborn son was born on Saturday, July 1. Now just a couple of days after, she shared a series of images revealing the baby’s moniker to be Barry Bruce Trainor. The glimpses come straight from Meghan’s hospital bed, wherein the mom of two lovingly embraces her infant.

From making a peace sign to baby Barry being held by close family members, the new post covers it all. Moreover, Megan also revealed her delivery wasn’t normal and she had to go in for a C-section. The adorable photos of the little munchkin were coupled with a heartwarming note from his mother. Notably, Barry’s arrival has become a cause for double celebration for the now family of four. “On July 1st (the 7-year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world," confirmed Meghan.

She detailed, “He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz (3.8kg) and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin-to-skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us." Check out the official announcement post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghantrainor)

As soon as photos of Barry were uploaded on Instagram, the comment section of the post was bombarded with congratulatory remarks from fans and celebs alike. Actress Mandy Moore said, “Go Mama! And welcome to the party, Barry! What a lucky dude." Meanwhile, beauty mogul Paris Hilton also sent a sweet message to the family, “Congratulations sis! So happy for you."

It was in January when Megan Trainor announced she and her husband are expecting their second child. The singer later revealed the gender of her baby on The Kelly Clarkson Show in April. Barry now joins the married duo’s 2-year-old Riley, born in February 2021, to complete their family of four.

Notably, Meghan Trainor is said to have met Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara in 2014 at a house party. But it wasn’t until two years after their first meeting that they began dating each other. After staying in a relationship for almost a year, the couple announced they were engaged in December 2017. This was followed by a lavish marriage ceremony coinciding with Meghan’s 25th birthday in 2018.