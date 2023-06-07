Meghana Raj's Note On Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja's Death Anniversary Will Leave You Teary-eyed

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife, Meghana Raj Sarja, shared an emotional post on her late husband’s third death anniversary. She posted an adorable photo with him in which Meghana is seen hugging Chiranjeevi from the back. The actor is seen in a mustard yellow checked shirt which he teamed with a black half-sweater. On the other hand, Meghana is seen in a brown kurta. Sharing the candid photo she wrote, “My yesterday, today, and forever!" with an infinity emoticon. Take a look at the post:

Seeing the post, Chiranjeevi fans showered condolences for Meghana in the comments section. One of the users commented, “More power to you," and another one said, “Time flies, years passed but the love never fades." “Miss you Chiru sir and Meghana mam you are such a brave woman and a beautiful mother be strong, healthy, and have a blessed life. I love you lots," wrote a third user.

Meghana Raj remains quite active on social media and often shares photos with her late husband, Chiranjeevi Sarja. A few days back, the actress dropped another photo from one of their outings. In the photo, the couple is seen sitting beside a waterfall, and Chiranjeevi is seen hugging Meghana as they pose for the camera. “MC Forever" reads the caption.

Chiranjeevi Sarja was one of the leading actors in the Kannada film industry. He belonged to a family of actors and acted in more than 20 movies in a career spanning 11 years. The actor also worked in many popular movies like Vayuputra, Varadhanayaka, Whistle, Chandralekha, Rudra Tandava and Amma I Love You, to name a few.

The actor passed away on June 7, 2020, after suffering a heart attack. During that time, Meghana was 6 months pregnant. Later, she gave birth to their baby boy, Rayaan Raj Sarja on October 22. Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj were in a relationship for almost a decade before they tied the nuptial knot on May 2, 2018.