Sriram Raghavan Says Merry Christmas Tamil Different From Hindi Version: 'It's Two Films' | Exclusive

Director Sriram Raghavan has finally announced the release of Merry Christmas. The film brings together Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Announcing the release date as December 15, the Sriram Raghavan directorial is now set to clash with Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha. Along with the release date, the filmmaker released the poster of Merry Christmas, revealing that the film will release Hindi and Tamil. Speaking with News18 exlcusively earlier this year, Sriram revealed that while both versions will be a little different from each other.

“It’s not one film, it’s two films. There is a Hindi film, which has got Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif and one child along with a few other characters. There is a Tamil film with the same Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina and the child, and the other actors are different. So I wanted to make a Tamil film also since Vijay is a very acclaimed actor in the South and I thought it will be just good for us to make two versions of this film. They are broadly the same, 95 per cent they are the same but of course, language changes and some characters also I wanted to change so that it doesn’t look like a dubbed film," he told us.

“I am a Tamilian myself so this is one chance so let me also try make a Tamil film so this is two in one kind of film," he added.

Asked about bringing together an eccentric pair like Katrina and Vijay, Sriram said, “When you see the film, you’ll know. The story is such that I just needed a very off-beat pairing or casting and I was trying various combinations and permutations and I happened to meet Vijay at a festival in Melbourne and I’d seen some of his films. I just felt, ‘What if I do this odd combination’ and it has got its curiousity value, I hope. Both are very interesting characters in the film. When you see the film you’ll why I cast them. I just wanted two people who have never worked with each other and you can’t even think ye saath mein kya karenge."