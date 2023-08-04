MGR's Timeless Classic Pudumai Pithan Completes 66 Years Of Release, Hits Theatres Again

Starring MGR and Sarojadevi in the lead roles, the 1957 Tamil film Pudumai Pithan completed 66 years recently. The film was re-released on August 2 and it created quite a stir among the viewers. Penned by Mu. Karunanidhi, the movie revolves around the tale of kings, princesses, and ambitious courtiers. Billed as a traditional cloak-and-dagger costume drama, the movie also stars KS Angamuthu, T.S. Balaiah, R Balasubramanian, E.R. Sahadevan, and B.S. Saroja in significant roles.

With music composed by G. Ramanathan, the cinematography of the film is handled by G. K. Ramu. The film was produced by K. Muniratnam and Sivakami Pictures. Despite boasting an impressive cast, Pudumai Pithan failed to become a box-office hit due to its inability to show anything out of the box.

The story centres around King Panthulu being imprisoned by his ambitious brother Balaiah, who deceives the world into thinking the king is dead. Meanwhile, Crown Prince MGR, away on a sea journey, returns for what he believes is his father’s funeral. During the ceremony, he receives a secret message from a disguised B.S. Saroja, the daughter of the palace doctor, Balasubramaniam. The prince discovers the truth about his father’s predicament.

In an unexpected twist, Saroja falls in love with the prince while in disguise. However, the treacherous brother plans to kill the prince by administering a madness-inducing drug obtained from the palace doctor. The story unfolds with thrilling twists as the prince fights to reclaim his rightful place in the kingdom.

MGR takes on the daring and adventurous role in the movie. S. Saroja, the heroine, delivers a commendable performance, particularly during the thrilling sword-fighting sequence. Interestingly, not many know that Saroja had training in a circus troupe before she entered the film industry. With the help of his loyal sidekick Chandra Babu, the hero saves the king and takes down the villains.

