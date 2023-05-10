CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » MI vs RCB: Anushka Celebrates, Rohit Sharma Fumes as Green Drops Karthik's Catch; Video Goes Viral
MI vs RCB: Anushka Celebrates, Rohit Sharma Fumes as Green Drops Karthik's Catch; Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 08:05 IST

Mumbai, India

A video of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma celebrating while Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma getting angry after Dinesh Kartik’s catch was dropped is now going viral. On Tuesday night, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was facing off MI in an IPL 2023 match taking place in Mumbai. RCB batted first, putting up an impressive target of 199 runs.

Mumbai Indians were trying all their luck to get Karthik out and the opportunity arose in the 16th over when Karthik hit a shot high in the air and Cameron Green was underneath the ball to catch it. Unfortunately for Green, he couldn’t get a grip on the ball and Karthik got a new lease of life on the field.

A camera focused on Anushka’s reaction throughout the moment. The actress, who was in the stadium to support her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, was first anxious, and worried and then celebrated as the catch got dropped. Meanwhile, MI captain Sharma was fuming at the drop. Karthik’s dropped wicket cost them, with the cricketer hitting 30 runs in just 18 balls.

Despite the score, RCB lost to MI by six wickets with 21 balls remaining.

Anushka Sharma is often spotted cheering for RCB in IPL matches. The actress is taking it slow on the work front. The actress will be soon seen in Chakda Xpress. She will be essaying the role of the cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Announcing the film, the actress wrote, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

    This will be her first film since Zero in 2018 and her first film after welcoming her daughter Vamika.

