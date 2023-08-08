Miheeka Daggubati Calls Rana Daggubati Her 'Home' As They Celebrate Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Rana Daggubati’s wife, interior designer Miheeka Bajaj took to Instagram on Tuesday to share sweet photos of the couple to wish the actor on their third wedding anniversary. The couple got married on August 8, 2020. In one of the photos, the couple posed in front of a cityscape lit at night. Another photo showed them smiling in front of a crowd at what looked like a festival.

Miheeka captioned the post, “Home is where you are ♥️ #Love #ToInfinityAndBeyond." Fans of the couple also sent them love in the comments section. One person wrote, “You’ll look so cute together. God bless you Power couple." Another fan commented, “Beautiful @miheeka mam and @ranadaggubati sir…stay together alwayssssss ❤️❤️❤️"

Rana Daggubati announced his engagement to Miheeka in May 2020. The announcement took his fans by surprise. The couple later got married during the pandemic. Talking to Filmfare in 2021, Rana said, “I felt it was the best time to get married. Obviously, there were a lot of people, whom I couldn’t invite, but the whole thing felt extremely personal and nice. I wouldn’t have wanted it in any other way."

After their wedding, Miheeka shared the couple’s photos from the ceremony captioned, “My love, my life, my heart, my soul! Thank you for being everything I’ve ever dreamt of and so much more!! You make me a better person in life. I love you!"

In 2020, Rana shared during an Instagram live with actor Lakshmi Manchu that he had known Miheeka for many years. “I have known Miheeka for a long time. She is Ashrita’s (his cousin) classmate and her good friend. I knew her in that manner. Her house is also near to our house. When it comes to marriage, everyone thinks in a various manner and then take a decision after a lot of thinking. But when a person enters one’s heart, all those calculations go away. I feel the same after I started loving Miheeka," the actor said.