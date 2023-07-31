Mika Singh And Daler Mehndi To Star In Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3? Here's What We Know

When Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal starrer Welcome was released in 2007, it not only garnered commercial success but was also loved by the audiences owing to the over-the-top bizarre storyline and dialogues. Eight years later, Welcome Back hit theatres in 2015 and once again left everyone completely impressed. And now, the producer of the film, Firoz Nadiadwala has confirmed that he will be soon bringing the third part of the franchise. Amid so many exciting updates pouring in about the cast of the film, it is being reported that singer siblings Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi too will feature in the comedy flick.

According to a source close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, both the singers will be seen playing exciting roles. The source shared, “Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh have also bagged Welcome 3. They’ll be seen as actors in this film. It’s an interesting addition to the multi-starrer and their roles are expected to be very funny and crucial to the plot. Both Daler and Mika were taken aback when they were offered the film. However, they realized that theirs is a fun role. Hence, both the talented brothers decided to sign on the dotted line.”

Meanwhile, If rumours are to believed, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor will not be a part of Welcome 3. Instead, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will be filling their shoes. Fans remember that Nana and Anil played the iconic duo — Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai in Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). While there is a separate fan base for the duo, a new report claimed that Nana and Anil will not be seen in the franchise.

As per a new report, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor have not been brought on board due to ‘monetary disagreements.’ A source told Pinkvilla, “It’s a case of monetary disagreements between the duo and the producer." The insider added that producer Firoz Nadiadwala plans to revamp the franchise which has led to Sanjay and Arshad becoming a part of Welcome 3.

“Of the 3 films under Firoz Nadiadwala’s banner, Welcome might be the first to take off as the script is ready a while back. The filmmaker is planning to bring a spin in the narrative of this comic caper by getting Sanjay Dutt and Arshad to play the notorious gangsters – Majnu and Uday. The duo have already shown their chemistry as Munna and Circuit and now it will be time to explore the dimension in a new franchise," the source added. It is also claimed that Suniel Shetty is a part of the new Welcome movie. It is said that Paresh Rawal will also be making a comeback.

Earlier this month, Arshad confirmed that he is indeed a part of Welcome 3. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Arshad said, “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film which I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal and lots of other people.”

“We start shooting in January. It is one of those films that tell you the truth of how things run in the world, good versus bad,” he added.