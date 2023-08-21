Miley Cyrus Turns Maid Of Honour At Her Mom Tish's Wedding With Dominic Purcell

Miley Cyrus’ mother, Tish Cyrus, finally got married to actor Dominic Purcell, surrounded by their friends and family. Five months after sharing the engagement news on Instagram, Tish joyfully exchanged vows with Dominic on August 19. Their poolside wedding in a luxury mansion in Malibu, California, saw the presence of many Hollywood stars. Miley Cyrus turned her mom’s maid of honour, while Tish’s son Trace Cyrus and daughter Brandi Cyrus also joined for the celebration.

The aerial snapshots from the ceremony beautifully capture Tish in an elegant floor-length white wedding gown. Adding a touch of charm, she adorned her hair with a flower veil delicately cascading down her back. In contrast, Dominic Purcell exuded a timeless style, donning a white collared shirt coupled with sleek black pants.

On the other hand, Miley Cyrus joined in the festivities wearing an ice-blue bridesmaid dress. She was spotted holding bouquets adorned with white roses and delicate baby’s breath flowers.

Guests witnessed the wedding ceremony while sitting on the opposite side of the pool, surrounded by white candles. The floor had white rose petals scattered across the ground, while the baby’s breath behind the couple added sophistication to the romantic atmosphere.

The initial speculation about Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell’s romantic involvement ignited in July 2022. In April this year, the couple took a major step by announcing their engagement. Sharing a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle, Tish wrote, “A thousand times…. YES.”

The first photograph features Tish Cyrus flaunting her engagement ring, while Purcell is seen giving her a warm hug from behind. Another picture shows her radiant smile as she looked towards the camera and Purcell leaned towards her, planting a gentle kiss on her cheek.

Tish and Purcell made their Instagram debut as a couple in November 2022. Tish shared a lovely snapshot of herself sitting close to the actor in her Insta stories along with a heartfelt message and red heart emoji.

Previously, Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus announced separation through a joined statement to PEOPLE, they said, “It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus are proud parents of Brandi, Trace, Miley, Braison and Noah.